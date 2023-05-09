Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

