Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.92 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $42.92 million and $11,947.16 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $19.97 or 0.00072330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

