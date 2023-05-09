Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,677,191. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

