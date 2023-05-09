Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,852 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 6.0% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 10,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.