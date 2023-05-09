Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,835,837.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,835,837.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,182 shares of company stock worth $26,615,721 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $539,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

