Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

