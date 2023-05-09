Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGI opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

