Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

V traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $232.59. 767,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

