Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.81. 1,068,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,859. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

