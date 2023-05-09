Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

Featured Stories

