Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.64 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $84.64 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00011086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,765.15 or 1.00003736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.05471341 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,386,302.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.