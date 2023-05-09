Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,083. The stock has a market cap of $412.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

