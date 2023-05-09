Wanchain Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.30 million and $504,494.77 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,518,629 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

