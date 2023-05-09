Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 2.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,979,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,883,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.