Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 148,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,768,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 160,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 114,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.