Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.04. 818,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,683. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

