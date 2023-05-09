Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $30.92 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 3.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.92. 448,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,903. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

