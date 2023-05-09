Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 20,258 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.59. 835,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

