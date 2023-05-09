Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 3,504 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,133,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,843. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

