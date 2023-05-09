Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 7,191 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 544,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -99.61, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

