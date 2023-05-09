Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 2.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

J stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 884,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,318. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

