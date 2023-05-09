WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 166 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $114.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

