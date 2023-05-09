WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

MS opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

