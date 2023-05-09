WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $44,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

