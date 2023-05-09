WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

