WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

