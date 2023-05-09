WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $212,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $465.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

