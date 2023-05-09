Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.09. 561,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.