Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,900 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

LGACU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

