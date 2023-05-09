Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000.

NASDAQ:DUETU opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

