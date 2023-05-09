Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,958 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

