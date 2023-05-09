Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 113,380 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,380 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAQCU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.
Jupiter Acquisition Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupiter Acquisition (JAQCU)
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.