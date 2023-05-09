Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 113,380 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,380 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAQCU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

