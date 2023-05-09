Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 266,328 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,328 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 969,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

