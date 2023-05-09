Wedbush Trims ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Target Price to $9.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.22. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

