West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $168.90. 33,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

