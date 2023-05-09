West Family Investments Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.64 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

