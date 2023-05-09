West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. 6,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,613. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

