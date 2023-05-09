West Family Investments Inc. Sells 4,460 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.67. 7,262,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,334,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29. The firm has a market cap of $534.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

