WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 575,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $18,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 488,546 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 795,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

