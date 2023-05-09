Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 7,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

