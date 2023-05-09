Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $33,985,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

WPM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 836,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

