Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Winmark by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $323.69 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $349.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.