WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.89 and last traded at $82.13. Approximately 36,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 59,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,378,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.