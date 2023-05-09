WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 36,330 shares.The stock last traded at $48.09 and had previously closed at $48.32.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 256,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.