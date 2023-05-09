Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 75.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 24.2 %

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 247,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $367.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.