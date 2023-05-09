Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yamaguchi Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.