Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yamaguchi Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

