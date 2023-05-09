Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:AUY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.