Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 302,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.