yearn.finance Achieves Market Cap of $240.56 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $240.56 million and $21.30 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,297.68 or 0.26423657 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,964 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

