Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $148.00. Approximately 2,070,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,076 shares.The stock last traded at $112.46 and had previously closed at $107.92.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

