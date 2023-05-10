1,075 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.81. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

